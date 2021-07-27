'Will win everyone's trust': Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as Karnataka CM tomorrow

Basavaraj Bommai, a close aide of BS Yediyurappa, will be the next chief minister of Karnataka. Bommai will take oath as chief minister at 11am on July 28. The decision to appoint Bommai as Yediyurappa's successor was taken during BJP legislature meeting held in Bengaluru. His name was proposed in the legislature party meeting in Bengaluru by outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa, who resigned from the post on Monday.