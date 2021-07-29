BJP's UP outreach: First task for 7 new Union ministers from the state

With just months left for the crucial assembly elections in UP, the BJP has started chalking out a strategy to reach out to different sections of society through the recently-inducted Union ministers.BJP chief J P Nadda has asked all the 40 newly-inducted Union ministers, including those from Uttar Pradesh, to carry out a 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' covering three to four parliamentary constituencies, including their own, and four to five districts in their states to "seek blessings from the people".