School enrolment data indicates 45% OBCs, 19% Dalits in India

We might not know what proportion of India’s population are OBCs with the idea of the caste census jettisoned, but the caste composition of primary school students is readily available and a rough indicator. It shows that 45% were OBC, 19% scheduled caste (SC), 11% scheduled tribe (ST) and the rest — which would include Hindu upper castes as well as the bulk of the population of other religious groups except Buddhists — roughly 25% in 2019-20.