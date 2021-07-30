PM Modi asks people to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech on August 15, saying their thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In a tweet, he asked people to provide their inputs on MyGov, a citizen engagement platform. The portal noted that the prime minister in his Independence Day speech lays out the government's programmes and policies, and over the last few years has directly invited ideas and suggestions from citizens.Full Article