According to police, Uttarakhand native Rajesh Roy was jailed in July last year after raping the woman in Delhi's Dabri area. However, in October, he was released on conditional bail when the victim agreed to marry him. Roy’s family is in a daze. “If he has done it, he should be punished for it. We thought if the two married, the honour of both the families would be safeguarded,” said Roy’s brother.