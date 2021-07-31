Tweaks that helped CBSE ensure quick and ‘fair’ results
A comprehensive system to help schools tabulate and moderate marks and a results committee with two external members were two among a number of steps adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education to ensure the final assessment of Class XII students, hampered by cancellation of written exams due to Covid-19, was fair to the youngsters. According to the board, the specially developed software that had 30 crore fields to be filled in by the schools across India, was the game changer.Full Article