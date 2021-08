As the Indian women team scripted history by on Monday storming into the semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics, residents of Hesal and Badkichapar, the two non-descript villages of Jharkhand, tucked in remote corners of Khunti and Simdega districts are thrilled to have watched two of their girls, Nikki Pradhan and Salima Tete, in live-action on TV sets with much difficulty.