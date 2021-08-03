Kerala reports 23.6k daily Covid cases, highest by any state in 2 months

Fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala surged past 23,500 on Tuesday, the highest single-day count recorded by any state in the past two months, as India’s daily case tally topped 42,000 a day after dipping below the 30,000 mark. Kerala reported 23,676 new cases on Tuesday as the effects of the “weekend dip” in detection of cases wore off to reveal a more accurate picture of the pandemic’s spread in the country.