India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, to be named INS Vikrant, finally begins sea trials

The much-awaited sea trials of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC), which will be reincarnated as INS Vikrant once it is commissioned in August next year, finally kicked off on Wednesday. Describing the launch of the maiden sea trials of the 40,000-tonne IAC as a “proud and historic day”, the Navy said India has now joined a select group of countries to have the “niche capability” to indigenously design, build and integrate a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier.