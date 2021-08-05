Two years of abrogation of Article 370: Pakistan launches sharp attack on Indian government for its stand on Jammu & Kashmir
Published
India's Parliament abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated it into two Union territories. This has since then remained a contentious issue between the two neighbours with Pakistan downgrading ties with New Delhi. India has maintained that the issue is entirely an internal matter of the country.Full Article