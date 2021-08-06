Is being Dalit a crime?: Olympics star Vandana speaks out against casteist slurs

A day after her family was subjected to casteist slurs, hockey star Vandana Katariya, the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics, hit out at abusers with a series of “Dalit Lives Matter” tweets and posed a question to her followers: “Kya Dalit hona gunah hai (is it a crime to be Dalit)?” Two men who harassed her family were, meanwhile, arrested. One of them, a national-level hockey player, could be suspended. TOI had reported the incident on Thursday.