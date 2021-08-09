At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.21 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.25, registering a fall of 10 paise over its previous closeFull Article
Rupee slips 10 paise to 74.25 against US dollar in early trade
