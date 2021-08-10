Make immediate arrangements to return to India, govt tells citizens in Afghanistan

India on Tuesday advised its citizens in violence-hit Afghanistan to make immediate travel arrangements to return home before commercial air services are discontinued. The advisory comes amid escalating violence in Afghanistan with Taliban forces taking control of several provinces. Earlier today, the government had urged all Indian nationals living in and around Mazar-e-Sharif to urgently leave for India.

