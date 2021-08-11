India reports 38,353 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, active caseload lowest in 140 days: health ministry

India reported 38,353 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, even as the active caseload dipped to 3,86,351, lowest in 140 days, said the ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday. The active caseload has decreased by 2,157 in a span of 24 hours. According to a government release, the active cases now constitute 1.21% of total infections, lowest since March 2020.