India leads Dubai Airport's passenger traffic recovery after Covid-19 pandemic

India continued to be Dubai International Airport's top destination country by traffic volume in the first half of 2021 with passenger numbers exceeding 1.9 million (19 lakh), despite travel restrictions due to Covid-19 affecting its key source markets. The world's busiest airport for international travel clocked 10.6 million passengers in the first six months of 2021, Dubai Airports said on Wednesday.as it projected robust growth for Dubai International (DXB) in the second half of the year.