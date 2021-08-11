Anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay granted bail by Delhi court
BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 in anti-Muslism sloganeering incident at Jantar Mantar.Full Article
A day after videos of a group shouting violent anti-Muslim slogans went viral on social media, police rounded up all the main..
A day after a video of anti-Muslim slogans being raised at a protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar went viral on social media, Delhi..