Anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay granted bail by Delhi court

Anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay granted bail by Delhi court

Zee News

Published

BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 in anti-Muslism sloganeering incident at Jantar Mantar. 

Full Article