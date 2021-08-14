Maharashtra COVID-19 unlock: From local trains to malls, here's what will open in Mumbai from August 15
Maharashtra government had imposed COVID restrictions in May new restrictions will come into effect from August 15.Full Article
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that fully vaccinated citizens can travel in local trains from August 15,..