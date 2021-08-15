Lack of quality debate in Parliament, sorry state of affairs, says CJI NV Ramanna

Criticising the functioning of Parliament, Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna on Sunday said it is a sorry state of affairs. After hoisting the flag in Supreme Court, the CJI said it is a sorry state of affairs. “Now it is a sorry state of affairs (on Parliament debate). The laws have a lot of ambiguity. And the courts do not know the object and intent behind enacting of law," CJI said. He termed parliamentary debates after independence as very illuminating.