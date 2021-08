Five years after a 55-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl, a special Pocso Act court acquitted him after finding “some substance” in his claims that he was implicated over a fight over non-payment of Rs5,500 by the child’s father. The ‘assault’ came to light after the child’s mother taught her about “good and bad touch” after watching a crime show on TV.