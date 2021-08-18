India, US, others agree Afghanistan needs representative, inclusive govt with no place for terror

India and the US, along with some other countries that participated on Wednesday in a briefing-cum-conversation with US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman, agreed that it is important to work for as representative and as inclusive a government as possible in Afghanistan, reports Sachin Parashar. Another sentiment to emerge from the talks was that no part of Afghanistan should be allowed to turn into a terror safe haven.

