Most MBBS doctors with disabilities denied PG seats in AIIMS
Year after year, the bulk of MBBS doctors with disabilities who clear the post graduate entrance exam for seven All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, including the one in Delhi, are denied admission. Barely 0.4% of seats over the last three years have been given to them despite the disability rights law of 2016 stipulating a 5% reservation. Even the handful who have got admission were mostly given non-clinical subjects which have few takers.Full Article