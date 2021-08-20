New record: Uttar Pradesh first state to cross 7 crore Covid tests
Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to carry out more than 7 crore Covid tests on Thursday. “The early detection and isolation of potentially infectious individuals are the keys to successfully fighting a viral pandemic. The testing protocol by the World Health Organisation for Uttar Pradesh is 32,000 tests per day, whereas Covid testing in the state has averaged 2.5 lakh tests a day for the past few weeks," said a government spokesperson.Full Article