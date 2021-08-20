How Taliban takeover of Afghanistan may help BJP in 2022 UP assembly election

The takeover of India’s neighbouring country Afghanistan by the Taliban terrorists could not have happened perhaps at a better time for the BJP. The saffron party is likely to benefit out of the situation both in the short and long term. With Kabul’s fall at the hands of the Taliban for the second time in 25 years, images of their previous rule between 1996 and 2001 have come back to haunt people across the world. However, the latest developments hold special significance for India because of Afghanistan’s geographical proximity and also because of the historical relations between the two countries.