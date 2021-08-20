DNA exclusive: Heartwrenching pictures show Taliban`s terrorising takeover of Afghanistan

There is a barbed wire that is separating the US and UK troops from the thousands of desperate Afghans trying to flee the country at the Kabul airport. From behind the wire and gates, these men and women have been crying for help from the troops. A report by Sky News narrated how the daily experience of standing guard against the Taliban and the thousands of Afghans pleading for help have been haunting the troops. A senior British official told reporters that some of the troops were crying at night after seeing women throwing their children over barbed wire, asking soldiers to catch them on the other side.