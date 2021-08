India has reported 30,948 new Covid-19 cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours, said the data released by the Union home ministry. The total tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,24,24,234. While the death toll climbed to 4,34,367 with 403 fresh fatalities, the active cases declined to 3,53,398 comprising 1.09 per cent of the total infections, said the data released at 8am.