I have lost an elder brother, friend: Rajnath Singh on Kalyan Singh's demise

Union minister Rajnath Singh said that with the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, he had lost a "big brother and a companion". "Kalyan Singh's demise has caused irreparable loss. We shared an old relationship. I've known him since I was elected as MLA in 1977 when he became UP health minister. It's difficult to decide whether he was a leader, big brother or friend," the defence minister said on Sunday.