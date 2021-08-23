Rupee gains 13 paise against US dollar in early trade
Published
However, rising crude prices in the international market and foreign fund outflows capped the rupee gains, forex traders saidFull Article
Published
However, rising crude prices in the international market and foreign fund outflows capped the rupee gains, forex traders saidFull Article
However, flight of foreign capital, a strong dollar overseas and higher crude prices restrained the rupee to gain momentum, forex..
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.48 per cent to USD 71.90 per barrel