Afghanistan a crying case for UN peacekeeping force for safety of women, children: Kiran Bedi
Former Puducherry lieutenant governor (LG) Kiran Bedi has advocated a strong presence of the UN in trouble-torn Afghanistan which has been overrun by the Taliban, posing a grave threat to the safety, security and freedom of women and children. She says that appeals by Nobel laureates such as Malala and Kailash Satyarthi to the UN to come to the rescue of women and children in Afghanistan may help.Full Article