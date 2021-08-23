While a majority of the Dahi Handi organisers have agreed to comply with the government directives, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders have strongly criticised the move to restrict the celebrationsFull Article
Maharashtra: Dahi Handi celebrations to be `tier-less` this year too
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
We will get temples opened, do justice to `dharma`: BJP to Maharashtra govt
Mid-Day
Despite a ban on erecting human pyramids for Dahi Handi this year, many BJP leaders have threatened to violate the rules