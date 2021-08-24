Evacuation from Afghanistan: Air India flight with 78 passengers en route to Delhi from Dushanbe
Published
An Air India flight carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian citizens is en route to New Delhi from Tajikistan's Dushanbe in a safe evacuation from Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said evacuees were flown in from Kabul. On Monday, Indian authorities evacuated 75 Sikhs amid the deteriorating situation in war-torn Afghanistan.Full Article