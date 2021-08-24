Union minister Narayan Rane gets bail at midnight, will move high court to quash case

Union Cabinet minister Narayan Rane, 69, arrested on Tuesday after a Ratnagiri court refused him transit pre-arrest bail in FIRs over his 'slap' remark against CM Uddhav Thackeray, was granted bail by a Mahad magistrate minutes before midnight. The procedure in filing the case diary was not as mandated and custodial interrogation of Rane was not needed, said the judicial magistrate first class in his order.