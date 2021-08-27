Sonu Sood named brand ambassador for AAP govt`s `Desh ka mentors` programme
Delhi CM named bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador for 'Desh ka mentors' programme to help guide students in making career choices.Full Article
