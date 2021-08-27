Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 unlock: Schools for classes 6-12 to begin from September 1
Published
A school education department order also said it was mandatory for school staff to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
Published
A school education department order also said it was mandatory for school staff to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
A school education department order also said it was mandatory for school staff to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19..