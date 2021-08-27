Delhi schools, colleges to reopen on September 1 with curbs

All government and private schools can reopen in Delhi from September 1 with the students of Classes 9 to 12 being allowed to come first. Colleges and coaching centres have also been allowed to resume functioning from that day. ​All these educational institutions will have to follow strict Covid-19 norms and ensure a 50% cap on the number of students. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) took this decision on Friday but a government notification is awaited.