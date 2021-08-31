Farmers to call Bharat Bandh on September 25, declare 'Mission UP' at Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat

Farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi have planned to call for a Bharat Bandh on September 25. Their protest movement against the three contentious farm laws that has completed nine months at the Delhi borders ​​will get into campaign mode for UP assembly polls from September 5, when farmer leaders plan to officially declare their “Mission Uttar Pradesh,” “Mission Uttarakhand” and “Mission Punjab”, at a grand “Maha Panchayat” at Muzaffarnagar.