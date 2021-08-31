Farmers to call Bharat Bandh on September 25, declare 'Mission UP' at Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat
Farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi have planned to call for a Bharat Bandh on September 25. Their protest movement against the three contentious farm laws that has completed nine months at the Delhi borders will get into campaign mode for UP assembly polls from September 5, when farmer leaders plan to officially declare their “Mission Uttar Pradesh,” “Mission Uttarakhand” and “Mission Punjab”, at a grand “Maha Panchayat” at Muzaffarnagar.Full Article