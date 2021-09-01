The city also saw a marginal dip in new cases as there was only one Covid-19 fatality. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report, on Tuesday, the city saw 323 casesFull Article
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai drop slightly, but tally rises in Maharashtra
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 323 cases, August tally less than July despite more tests
Mid-Day
Mumbai reported a marginal drop in the daily Covid-19 cases and fatalities as compared to August 30 when it had logged 334..
-
Maharashtra’s Covid cases dropped 34% in August from July, deaths down by 60%
IndiaTimes
-
Maharashtra sees dip in Covid cases, Mumbai count still over 300
IndiaTimes
-
Mumbai sees 334 Covid-19 cases; August tally-toll figures lower than July
Mid-Day
-
COVID-19: Maharashtra government issues new guidelines for international passengers - Know here
DNA
Advertisement
More coverage
Maharashtra, Mumbai see jump in daily Covid cases for second day in row
For the second day in a row, Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra reported a surge.
IndiaTimes
At 342, Mumbai records most Covid cases in three weeks, Maharashtra highest August deaths at 216
Covid-19 cases in the state as well as the city surged on Wednesday, with Maharashtra adding 5,031 and Mumbai 342—the highest..
IndiaTimes