A prized catch! Palghar fishermen sell 157 Ghol fish for a whopping Rs 1.33 crore

A prized catch! Palghar fishermen sell 157 Ghol fish for a whopping Rs 1.33 crore

Zee News

Published

Known as ‘Sea Gold’, the Ghol Fish - a native to the Indo-Pacific region - is considered one of the most expensive marine fish available

Full Article