Full vaccination should be pre-requisite to attend mass gatherings, says Centre

IndiaTimes

The Union health ministry on Thursday said that mass gatherings should be discouraged but if attending it is essential then full vaccination should be a prerequisite. The Centre warned that the second Covid wave in India is not over yet and urged people to celebrate festivals at home and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even though the weekly positivity rate was showing an overall declining trend.

