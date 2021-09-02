When Rahul Gandhi explained how being a pilot makes one a good leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while comparing a pilot with a leader, said on Thursday that the former gets into the finer details of something and then looks at the big picture and this is how it trains a person for life as a leader. He is heard saying this in a video clip uploaded on social media while he was taking a round of ‘Shri Rajiv Gandhi Photo Exhibition’ organised by the Indian Youth Congress in the national capital. The video clip, uploaded also on YouTube, is titled ‘The Joy of Flight’ and its duration is of five minutes and 42 seconds.