Election Commission of India to hold by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency on September 30
Published
The Election Commission of India on Saturday decided to hold a by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency, West Bengal on September 30. The TMC was keen on the by-polls as party supremo Mamata Banerjee, who lost the assembly election from Nandigram, will have to get elected within six months to continue as the CM. In that case, the by-polls must be conducted by November 5.Full Article