Hi, honourable Tamil Nadu assembly, can we do away with 110?

Any new scheme for the people should ideally be discussed and its benefits analysed before implementing. But in Tamil Nadu, the rules are different. Here the government proposes and no one can question it. Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu assembly was used sparingly in the past for statements on matters of public importance in emerging situations but was transformed as a propaganda or publicity tool by J Jayalalithaa and then Edappadi K Palaniswami, to make announcements of schemes. And this turned out to be an exercise to create a larger-than-life image of a chief minister who cannot be questioned. Under Rule 110, a chief minister or minister could make a statement or announcement, but the opposition will not have the right to comment on it or give its opinion. So there is no opportunity for the opposition to point out the shortcomings at the introduction stage itself.