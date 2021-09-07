GOI expresses concern for Afghan people's rights but denies same to Kashmiris: Mehbooba Mufti
Published
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the government of India expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Mufti took to Twitter to highlighting the situation in Kashmir. She said, "I've been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy."Full Article