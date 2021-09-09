Case pendency has dropped to 4.5 lakh cases, claims Punjab and Haryana high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court administration on Wednesday claimed that the current pendency of cases in the HC is around 4.5 lakh and the figure is expected to come down once the software is fully synchronised. According to the HC administration, on account of a mismatch between the software CIS (cases information system) and ISHiCo (integrated software for high court), the disposal of cases was not being reflected on the national judicial data grid.Full Article