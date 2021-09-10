Centre develops COVID-19 tracker to provide vaccination-related information
The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday (September 9, 2021) announced that a new COVID-19 vaccine tracker is being developed in India which would contain vaccination-related information. During a regular press briefing on efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19, the Centre revealed that this new COVID-19 vaccine tracker would provide week-by-week data and update on vaccine doses administered.