Tamil Nadu extends ban on political gatherings, festivals- COVID restrictions extended till THIS date
Published
Tamil Nadu has extended the ban on festivals, political and religious gatherings in view of the current COVID situation.Full Article
Published
Tamil Nadu has extended the ban on festivals, political and religious gatherings in view of the current COVID situation.Full Article
The Tamil Nadu CM while referring to the festivals, political, religious and social events as possible "super spreaders" said that..
The Tamil Nadu CM while referring to the festivals, political, religious and social events as possible "super spreaders" said that..