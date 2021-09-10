Farmers call all-party meet today, minus BJP in Chandigarh
Farmer organisations of Punjab have decided to meet five leaders from each political party of Punjab except BJP in Chandigarh on Friday regarding the early start of campaigning for the state assembly elections. Representatives of 32 farmer organisations of Punjab have asked the political parties to depute five senior leaders each to have a dialogue with farmers at the People’s Convention Centre in Sector 36, Chandigarh.Full Article