Babul Supriyo, Smriti Irani and 18 others in BJP’s list of star campaigners for West Bengal bypolls

The BJP has prepared a list of 20 star campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal bypolls. It includes Union cabinet ministers Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri besides MP Babul Supriyo who had announced quitting the party recently. The star campaigners would also do canvassing for BJP candidate Priyanka Tiberwal who has been fielded against state chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipore.