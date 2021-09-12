Seaside view at Delhi airport: Heavy rain grounds flights as T3 submerged
The videos doing the rounds on Saturday of a flooded concourse did not surprise people. The strong morning rains had left them expecting such inundation. What astounded them, however, was realising that the scenes were of the forecourt at Terminal 3 and the airside at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Flight operations were also impacted, with five diversions and three cancellations due to the bad weather. Over 100 flights were delayed.Full Article