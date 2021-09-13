One Day after rape victim’s demise; Sena says, Mumbai `safest city` for women

One Day after rape victim’s demise; Sena says, Mumbai `safest city` for women

Mid-Day

Published

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece `Saamana` said that the rape of the 30-year-old woman has shocked all but Mumbai still the `safest city` in the world for women and there should be no doubt about it in anyone`s mind

Full Article