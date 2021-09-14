Uttar Pradesh only state to conduct over 7.5 crore Covid-19 tests
Published
In a record of sorts, Uttar Pradesh has become the first and only state in the country to have conducted over 7.51 crore Covid-19 tests.Full Article
Published
In a record of sorts, Uttar Pradesh has become the first and only state in the country to have conducted over 7.51 crore Covid-19 tests.Full Article
As the number of Covid cases have dropped in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi government announced that the weekly curfew on Sundays is being..